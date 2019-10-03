Ferns races to victory at rainy McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

Despite the torrential rain, organisers have hailed Sunday’s McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k in Scarborough, won again by Jay Ferns, as a great success.

Joint race director Melanie Padgham said: “In spite of the rain we had a wonderful turnout and congratulate all the amazing runners who made it an exciting race and thank all the spectators who cheered them on.

Scarborough Athletic player-coach Dave Merris in action at the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

“I want to praise and thank everyone from Scarborough Athletic Club who put in so many hours of voluntary work organising the event and stood out in the rain as marshals and other helpers.

“They do a fantastic job, in all weathers, giving up their time to run a great club for Scarborough.

“I also thank Scarborough Borough Council, the British Red Cross and the emergency services for their support too.

“This year, to make the run more environmentally-friendly, we asked runners to bring their own water bottles and we were deligohted that so many did.

“Those who didn’t used a paper cup or aluminium can rather than plastic bottles.

“We are all very proud of the 10K. It has grown over the years into a wonderful event for Scarborough, which attracts people from all over the country and always earns great feedback from competitors.

“It is a great spectacle, it gets lots of people out and involved in the healthy sport of running and also attracts lots of people to Scarborough at the end of the season.”

Two inspirational runners started this year’s run.

Author, blogger and running inspiration Nicky Lopez and the creator of the popular running community Facebook page ‘Running the World’, Marc Dobson started the run and then joined competitors on the course.

The 10k followed a course from Scarborough Spa along the seafront and around the Marine Drive to the Sands complex, then through Peasholm Gardens, past the Open Air Theatre to the Sea Life Centre and then back via the seafront, to the Spa.

The 10k was followed by two family fun runs at 1.6k and 2.5k.

The main sponsor for the run was McCain with other sponsors being Ringways, Mutiny restaurant, Taylor’s Bar & Kitchen, The Hideout, Tesco and Sainsbury’s.