Footballers to help raise funds for former world champion Paul Ingle

Local footballers will be in action on Friday night to help raise funds to help former world boxing champion Paul Ingle.

The game will be played at Scarborough RUFC, kicking off at 6.30pm.

The game has been organised by Paul Tymon, who does various football fundraisers for different charities.

Tymon said: “We all enjoyed Paul’s success at the time and after Paul’s injury he had a tough time but he remains extremely highly thought of in Scarborough and the Yorkshire area.

“So we would like to celebrate his achievements and raise some money to send Paul and his mum on a short holiday in the UK. “

Ingle and his family will be there and there will be a presentation to the former world champ after the match.

Tymon added: “There will also be a raffle so please let me know if you have any donations or prizes.

“Hopefully family, friends and boxing fans will be there to raise a glass to Paul and his achievements.”

Contact Tymon on 07837 825542 for more information and if you want to donate any raffle prizes.