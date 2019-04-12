Huge double boost for Scarborough Gymnastic Academy stars

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy’s stars have had a double boost.

A quartet of the club’s prospects have been called into the GB TeamGym squads, while five teams for the club have qualified for the British finals in July.

Senior gymnast Joseph Fishburn and junior Jacob Bland both gained selection to the forthcoming TeamGym GB squad, along with Damien Walker and Evie Lawson, who have been offered the opportunity to trial in the TeamGym GB squads.

The gymnasts impressed squad coaches at the first Northern zonal clinic in Scarborough last weekend and were then selected to join the squad and invited to train as guests at the first GB camp next week.

Coach Nikii Walker said: “This is an amazing achievement for the clubs gymnasts to be recognised at this level.

“We are all very proud of all the gymnasts and would like to congratulate them on this fantastic achievement.”

Meanwhile, Scarborough Gymnastics Academy have also had the fantastic news that five teams who competed at the qualification event in Newcastle, have made it through to the British finals.

Walker added: “This is the first time the club have had five full teams making it through to qualification with is such a great achievement.

“All gymnasts are working hard in preparation for the event.

“The club’s youth girls micro team sadly missed out on qualifications this time round, but they were all fantastic, performing at their first British qualification event in the youth age group."