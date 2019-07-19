Kingfishers Swimming Club handed boost ahead of Channel test

North Yorkshire County Council have backed Kingfishers Swimming Club to the tune of £4,000 to help their open water section ahead of their third attempt to swim the English Channel relay.

With a team of seven members, a mixture of both adults and junior members, the team will be ably led by head open water coach Paula Ambury, who will endeavour to get the team to the peak of their ability ready to take on this feat.

Kingfishers have already successfully completed the 21-mile crossing in 2013 and 2016.

The first team broke the then world record for the fastest crossing, the second team (all female) swam in appalling conditions through the night and battled severe sea sickness to complete where many would have given up.

The Channel relays require complete commitment from all the team, swimmers, their families and Kingfishers support officials.

The financial cost is onerous with around £8,000 needed to cover all expenses.

To find out more or get involved with Kingfishers Swimming Club, attend their club night on Wednesdays between 6-9pm at Everyone Active.

Alternatively, contact the club by emailing info@kingfishersswimmingclub.org.uk or visit their website via www.kingfishersswimmingclub.org.uk.