Kirton guest of honour for Sports Awards

Former Great Britain Commonwealth and Olympic Games swimmer James Kirton will be guest of honour for the 2019 Scarborough & District Sports Awards.

The awards will take place on Monday March 18 in the Scarborough Spa’s Ocean Room.

The Borough’s sporting community is being encouraged to recognise the vast amount of local grassroots achievement by making a nomination at this year’s Sports Awards.

Matt Hewison, Scarborough Borough Council’s Sport Development Officer, said: “We obviously know that there is a real high level of sporting achievement in the Borough, through the work that we do with the local community clubs.

“And also through the local media coverage that brings sport and achievement to prominence.”

Hewison added: “The Sports Awards were introduced in the early 1980s with just five categories; we now have 19 that recognise all aspects of sports delivery from individuals, teams, coaches, volunteers, sports teachers, inclusive sport and for long service.

“I would just encourage people to take the time to make a nomination and recognise people for what they have achieved in sport.

“This year we are also thrilled that the event will be attended by former Great Britain Commonwealth and Olympic Games swimmer James Kirton, who will be our guest of honour for the evening.

“We are also really pleased that Everyone Active has decided to sponsor this year’s event again and we are really grateful to them for their support.”

The scheduled closing date for any nominations is January 31.

Nominations can be made online via the SBC Sports Development Facebook page or by requesting a form from Hewison by emailing sportsdevelopment@scarborough.gov.uk .

For further details on the awards or how to nominate, please contact Hewison on 01723 232551.