Lawrence fires Scarborough 1sts to 11th win in a row

Scarborough 1sts continued their rich vein of form away at struggling Halifax, bagging a 5-0 win.

A slick team build up followed by a sublime finish from Anthony Allison gave the visitors a quick lead before captain Rikki Lawrence added two more, quickly taking his tally to 27 from 10 games.

After the break, man of the match Kieran Meehan continued to feed balls into the D and Anthony Allison grabbed his second and Michael Humpfries added one late to earn Scarborough at 5-0 victory, making it 11 wins from 11.

The search continued for the Men’s 2nds’ first win of the season as Harrogate 6ths beat them 5-0.

Harrogate’s passing was causing Scarborough issues.

The away side were unable to withstand the sustained pressure, which saw Harrogate race into a 3-0 lead.

Benjamin Colling produced a series of fine saves to keep Harrogate at bay.

The second half saw Scarborough have more of the ball.

Man of the match Freddie Bradley provided great link up in the middle up to the front men on the counter-attack.

Harrogate added an additional two goals for victory.

League leaders Scarborough Ladies’ unbeaten record came to a halt as Leeds 3rd powered to victory.

It became immediately clear that this was a much different and improved team after Scarborough were pressured from the start.

Leeds had most of the ball in the first half, with a few opportunities at the other end.

It was imminent that Leeds would score with relentless attacks but Katie Houldershaw, man of the match in goal for Scarborough, stopped numerous strikes.

However, Leeds got their break from repeated short corners and struck goal.

The battle in the second half was hard fought and became at times agitated, due to some refereeing decisions, as Scarborough were denied a certain penalty flick as Harriet Stephenson was tackled hard and brought down within an inch of scoring an equaliser.

Leeds scored their second and match deciding goal for a 2-0 victory.

The Mens 1sts go to Mirfield 1sts this weekend, the 2nds are against the City of York 8ths and the Ladies 1sts will be showing off their new kit, sponsored by The Cask Inn, as they host Leeds Adel 4ths.