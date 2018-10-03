Lawrence lashes treble in York victory

Rikki Lawrence hit a hat-trick to guide Scarborough Hockey Club’s 1sts to a 5-1 win at City of York 5ths in Yorkshire Mens Division Three.
Promoted Scarborough grabbed their first win in their new league as Anthony Allison also grabbed a couple of goals to round-off a superb performance.
The first team will look to maintain their form when they travel to Doncaster 4ths on Saturday, 3pm push-back.
Scarborough 2nds were due to take on City of York’s ninth team, but their hosts failed to raise a side.
They travel to Ben Rhydding 5ths on Saturday, 1.30pm.
Scarborough’s ladies sealed a superb 5-3 win at Ben Rhydding 4ths.
Kate Dibb bagged a superb brace of goals, while their other goals came from Ash Merron, Elaine Linsey and a great strike from Jacqui Livera.
The ladies travel to Halifax on Saturday looking to push on after their win.