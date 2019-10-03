Mayor of Scarborough makes trip to meet Desapline squad heading for Kickboxing World Championships

Mayor of Scarborough Hazel Lynskey and her consort visited Desapline Martial Arts last week to see how their England Kickboxing team are preparing for the ICO Kickboxing World Championships.

Twenty-four Desapline members aged between seven and 51 years of age will representing England in Glasgow later this month.

They make up approximately a quarter of the England team this year.

Last year Desapline had 17 fighters at the World Championships in Rome and all of the team medalled at the event, including six World Champion gold medals (all under the age of 16).

The Desapline members included in the England squad are as follows: Barrie Fewster, Lola Duncan-Fewster, Flynn Duncan-Fewster, Stan Desa, Liv Young, Leon Young, Brooke Mason, Caitlin Elworthy, Adrian Betchette, Aiden Pope, Jayden Barker, Liam Johnson, Oscar Tomlinson, Bailey Bradley, Rhys Tomlinson, Isobel Sedgwick-Peak, Johnny Nicholson, Cayla Atkinson, Tommy Adamson, Jim Metcalfe, Jamie-Leigh Metcalfe, Mayson Mancrief, Serhii Popov, Lauryn Redhead and Jo Stockdale.