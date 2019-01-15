PAUL INGLE - What was his greatest performance?

Scarborough's Paul Ingle conquered the boxing world - winning the British and European titles before going on to win the IBF and IBO featherweight world titles.

We've narrowed it down to these five to vote from:

COLIN McMILLAN (01-11-97) Ingle travelled to McMillan's back yard in London and dethroned him of his British title, stopping him in the eighth round.

BILLY HARDY (26-09-98) Ingle stopped Hardy in the eighth round to add the European strap to his British title.

PRINCE NASEEM HAMED (10-04-99) Despite eventually losing the fight via an 11th-round stoppage, many believed Ingle gave Naz his toughest test to date.

MANUEL MEDINA (13-11-99) Ingle put the disappointment of losing to Naz earlier in the year firmly to bed with an all-action win in Hull to lift the IBF title.

JUNIOR JONES (29-04-00) Ingle followed up his IBF title win by beating Jones on his own turf at New York's iconic Madison Square Gardens via an 11th round TKO.

*** VOTING CLOSES FRIDAY JANUARY 25 ***