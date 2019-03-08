PHOTO FOCUS: Scarborough Hockey Club men's 1sts v Grimsby
Scarborough Hockey Club men's first team claimed a 3-1 home win against Grimsby thanks to an Adam Freer hat-trick.
Keith Meatheringham took photos of the match.
