Price - Bellew needs KO to beat undisputed champ Usyk

It would be “a massive shock to the boxing world” if Tony Bellew were to beat Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk - according to the Scarborough boxer who has faced them both.

Liverpudlian Bellew drops back down to cruiserweight for a huge pay-per-view showdown with undisputed champ Usyk at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Danny Price (blue) does battle with Oleksandr Usyk in Italy in 2008

Scarborough’s Danny Price beat Bellew (pictured inset above) 8-6 in the ABA final in 2006, and he hopes the Scouser can pull off a huge shock on Saturday night.

“It would be a huge shock to the boxing world,” said Price.

“I think Usyk will win on points, Bellew really needs the stoppage to have a chance of winning.

“I hope Bellew wins though, I get on really well with him.”

Price later saw his Olympic hopes go up in flames when he was out-pointed by the Ukrainian southpaw 15-6 in their qualifying semi-final in Pescara, Italy, in February 2008.

Usyk went on to win heavyweight gold at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and also won gold medals at the 2008 European Championships and 2011 World Championships.

“Usyk is a great fighter,” added Price.

“I’ll definitely be watching, I’m looking forward to it.”