Rhodes gearing up for 2019 return

Scarborough boxer George Rhodes is ready to put a frustrating period behind him when he makes a return to the ring in 2019.

Rhodes hasn’t fought since his shock stoppage defeat to Dan West in March 2017, with a mixture of cancelled shows and frustrating injuries keeping him out of action.

Rhodes, 27, who has a record of five wins, one draw and one defeat to date, has signed a new three-year deal with his promoter Dave Coldwell and can’t wait to get back into action.

Rhodes said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back into the ring in 2019, it’s been a long time coming.

“It’ll be two years in March since I last fought for a number of reasons, and it has been a very frustrating time for me.

“You take it for granted when you are fighting regularly, and to go so long without getting in there has been tough.

“I’ll only believe I’m fighting again when my music comes on and I’m walking into the ring, and I can’t wait for that now.”

Rhodes will return at light-middleweight, and acknowledges he needs to shed some more weight before getting a date.

“I have been training hard already and trying to get the weight down, and I will get back sparring in January to try and step up the comeback.

“I’m working hard both at BJ Fitness and Westway and I will hopefully be fit enough to get back in the ring by April at the earliest.”

Rhodes had no doubts about signing a new deal with promoter Coldwell, adding: “My three-year deal had expired so I signed up for another three years with Dave, it was a no-brainer really.

“Dave has given me the fights in the past, it is up to me to get in there and do the business at the end of the day.

“We haven’t been given any dates yet, so it’s just a case of getting the weight down, getting fit and preparing for when the call comes.”