Risker makes history with South Cliff Championship success

Thirteen-year-old Tommy Risker has made history after becoming the youngest player to win the prestigious South Cliff Golf Club Championship.

Risker’s victory followed on from his recent success in the South Cliff Classic competition, signalling a bright future for the youngster.

A first round score of 78 gross saw Risker six shots off the pace going into the second round, but a superb fightback and with other competitors struggling with the increasingly blustery conditions saw him shoot an impressive 73.

Risker had a nervous wait in the clubhouse but he managed to hold off Sam Pottage by one shot to become the youngest-ever club champion in the 115-year history of South Cliff Golf Club.

Risker said: “I’m overwhelmed to win this as I never thought it would be realistic for this year.

“The club, my family and myself are proud of this and have received a lot of support.

“I’m also happy to be the youngest to win it.”