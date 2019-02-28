Runners and riders get set for Charm Park action

The area's leading point-to-point runners and riders will be heading to Charm Park this weekend for the annual Derwent meeting.

Eighty-five entries have been received for the meeting at the venue near Wykeham, the first of seven races is at 12.30pm.

Public admission is £10 per adult, under-16s are free.

There will be a licensed bar, locally sourced refreshments and bookmakers. The postcode for SatNav is YO13 9QU.

The opening Hunt Members race has only three entries and with two of them taking part the week previously it's hoping at least two take part.

Frangeliko was second behind Robins Legend at Askham Bryan and has been a maiden knocking on the door for some time now, Miss Carney was a progressive maiden last year but was a fortunate maiden winner but was running a respectable race when coming to grief two out at Brocklesby, however Rockmount Rocker should be the best, after his Irish maiden win last year he went on to win a Restricted round Easingwold, he is burdened with a 10lb penalty and has been well out of form this season so could be a risky proposition.

Selection - Frangeliko

There is no stand out performer in the Restricted but there are a couple of recent winners, Eden Collonges was a decisive winner of his maiden at Sheriff Hutton over 2m 4f and has since run respectably where he had a couple of these behind him, including McMurphy and The Sweetener.

Summervieu was a narrow winner of his maiden, he was a useful prospect in his younger days and is entitled to progress further, whilst Templepoint was an Irish maiden winner and has been placed with each run this term, however the form of his most recent run has not stood up.

Rules Of War was third last time and Mister Buddy could make his seasonal re-appearance after winning a 2m 4f maiden last year and running a very creditable fourth since.

Selection - Eden Collonges

The Conditions race is for 10-year-olds and up, Will Easterby as he does in most the open races has a strong hand with Kings Lodge, Monsieur Jourdain and Things Change, the latter two had only three runs between them last season but are more than capable on their day, Monsieur Jourdain is a course winner and multiple Grimthorpe Gold Cup winner but is 13 now the same as Kings Lodge and it may be best to side with Things Change if he is primed.

Shantou Prince bounced back from a disappointing run at Sheriff Hutton to be a good second to Dark Mahler on Sunday, Guy Brewer's charge Ravished was a narrow second to Black River at the weekend and it shouldn't be long before he gets his head in front.

Six A Side was a good fourth behind Ravished giving away alot of weight but continues to run well, whilst Big Sound was a close second behind the useful Neville Woods and could have a big say here but will need rain.

Selection - Things Change

The Mixed Open is sponsored by Timico so is a qualifier for the final at Cheltenham, Ballinahow Bill has returned in the same form as he exited last season but is slowly coming to form and could have a say. Will Easterby again holds a strong hand here and along with the previously mentioned he has Sinnington winner Rattle The Cage who looks a thorough stayer and looks as if he can progress further.

Mydor was second on point debut at Sheriff Hutton where he had Ravished behind him in third who has since been narrowly beaten.

Petrou was second last time to useful Northern pointer Dance Of Time, he was fairly useful under rules for Dan Skelton but has yet to win between the flags.

Ramble On is a three time winner last year, Refusal is another to rack up a sequence of win's last season and it culminated in a good third in the Restricted final at Stratford, he progressed well last year but wouldn't want the ground too quick. Tambura is a seven time winner under rules and won off a mark of 120 last March, he's had 11 months off and makes his debut over fences.

Selection - Petrou

The Conditions race is run over the shorter trip of 2 mile 5 furlongs, this should suit recent Duncombe Park Restricted winner Aphaea, a winner on the flat at Wolverhampton this 4 year old filly made an encouraging debut over fences by getting off the mark at the first ask, her huge weight allowance and this shorter trip should be a huge advantage.

Six A Side is a 2m 6f hunter chase winner, Mydor is a flat and hurdle winner when with Andrew Martin in Ireland, whilst Shantou Prince was an impressive winner last year over this trip at Kelso where he beat the useful Dance Of Time.

Greensalt's finest hour came over this distance when third in the Aintree Foxhunters and can do better after been touched off last time on his seasonal return. Royal Chant needs to raise his game to beat a few of these, but the ground should be in his favour and is in good form after a good second last time out at Brocklesby.

Selection - Aphaea

The Open Maiden has been divided and in division one Always Cloudy will need some cut in the ground but will have come on for her debut run, Clashganny has been knocking on the door for some time but will no doubt land on a race of this nature before long, Raleagh Mountain and Magic Bullet are closely matched on form after running at Corbridge at the weekend, however it is likely to go the way of either Mr Mudoon, Withoutmoreado or Artoff.

Mr Muldoon was fourth in Ireland in December where the fifth has won since and the winner has been placed in a bumper. Artoff was a £21,000 purchase as a three-year-old who is brother to dual hurdle winner Big Chief Benny who has earned BHA marks in the 130 at his best and comes from a yard who like to produce their debutants to win.

The one who could get the nod is the Roger Marley-trained Withoutmoreado, a son of Shantou who cost 30,000 euro as a three-year-old and out of a three-time hurdle winner, the Marley team are renowned for readying their youngsters and will no doubt go close.

Selection - Withoutmoreado

Division two of the Open Maiden closes the day and there could be another clash between some useful youngsters in Haafajay and Enry Iggins, the latter made a highly encouraging debut at Hexham in December where the winner has gone on to be runner up in novice hurdles, whilst Haafajay made a pleasing debut when third at the Sinnington, he looks to stay well and should of benefited for that run.

Eeze A Saint was a well held third on his point debut behind a useful debutant at Bangor last time, another useful youngster could be Coniston Spa, this four-year-old made a very encouraging debut at Sheriff Hutton to be third and should of improved further from that. Quizzacle High, One For Silky and Solitary Shore all look like they can have a say but may have to settle for a place.

Selection - Enry Iggins