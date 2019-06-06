Scarborough boxer George Rhodes ready for long-awaited ring return

Scarborough’s George Rhodes is aiming to return to the ring with a bang when he fights Luke Middleton on Saturday June 29 in York.

Rhodes will step between the ropes for the first time since his shock defeat against Dan West in March 2017, and he is going all out to make a statement and return with a comprehensive win.

Rhodes said: “I feel tremendously fit this, I can’t wait now.

“I don’t look into opponents too much as they can always change, but I’m confident of going in there and getting a win.

“I’ve been working hard in sparring, in the boxing gym and in my strength and conditioning sessions at BJ’s Fitness and feel ready and raring to go now.”

Rhodes has sold out of ringside tickets for the event but still has standard tickets available at £40.

“Support has been unreal as always,” he added.

“My fans always get behind me and make plenty of noise.

“I’d also like to say a big thank-you to Scarborough Spas and John’s Window Cleaning for their support.”

Contact him on 07896 568611 or follow him on Twitter here https://twitter.com/georgerhodesjnr for information.