Scarborough boxers Scotter and Rhodes eager to impress

Scarborough boxers Jamie Scotter and George Rhodes Jnr are keen to get their careers back on track when they both fight in Hull in April.

Both have seen their careers stutter after promising starts as professionals, with Scotter not fighting since the back end of 2016 and Rhodes Jnr suffering his first defeat in the paid ranks in his only fight of 2017.

George Rhodes

Scotter and Rhodes Jnr are both set to fight at Hull City Hall on Friday April 6, with the pair keen to put difficult periods behind them in style.

“It’s been frustrating for me,” said Scotter.

“It was a strange year [2017], with shows cancelled and it was awful having to mess my fans around with ticket refunds.

“I’ve been ticking over in the gym and maintained my fitness and I’ll be stepping it up now I have a date for my next fight.

“It’s been a long time coming and I just want to get back on track now, make sure I win and then fight more regularly in 2018.”

Scotter doesn’t have an opponent pencilled in yet, and he anticipates his third pro fight being over four rounds.

“I don’t have an opponent yet, but I haven’t fought since December 2016 so I will need to get back into it,” added Scotter.

Also on the Hull card, Rhodes Jnr will top the bill against home fighter Connor Seymour, who has had plenty to say about the Scarborough man after their scheduled fight at the back end of 2017 was cancelled.

“There’s no needle on my part, but Connor has had plenty to say on social media,” said Rhodes.

“He’s said that he’s going to teach me a lesson, I’m not overly sure what lesson that will be, maybe I’ll take him an apple to the weigh in.

“I’m confident if I box to my ability that I’ll beat him and beat him in his back yard.”

Both fighters have tickets available for the show, priced at £25, £35, £45 and £60.

Contact Jamie on 07845 656462 or George on 07896 568611 for further information.