Scarborough celebrate title success after 16th straight win

Scarborough 1sts sealed the Yorkshire Hockey League Division Four title after a 4-2 win against Leeds Adel 3rds, their 16th consecutive victory.

Captain Rikki Lawrence drew first blood for the hosts with a reverse shot, which flew into the top corner for 1-0.

This was their 100th goal so far this season.

Anthony Allison increased Scarborough’s lead with an exquisite chip after dribbling past the opposing defenders 2-0.

Leeds halved the deficit after a sweeping cross from the right wing into the D, where their striker made a late lunge to connect with the ball and Tim Allison could only tip it onto the left post and it crossed the line for 2-1.

Scarborough continued to pose threats on the break, Laurence Webb and Brett Alexander Cunningham provided composed passes to the midfielders of Nicholas Thompson, Adam Allan, Will Palmer and Jonny Scott, who made darting runs.

Leeds had a great opportunity to go in level at the break, but Tim Allison came to the rescue with a fantastic double save.

Scarborough started the second half the brighter of the two sides by applying pressure on Adel’s backline and got their just reward.

Anthony Allison intercepted a loose pass from inside their half and he made a darting run into the D for an attempted strike.

The goalkeeper parried the ball into the feet of Lawrence to slot the ball to Anthony Allison, who guided it into the net for his second goal of the match 3-1.

Leeds wouldn’t admit defeat and cut the lead to 3-2 through a short corner.

Scarborough continued to probe Leeds’ goal with sensational passing around the D and increased the lead through midfielder Lee Holdsworth as he chipped the goalkeeper for a 4-2 lead.

Samuel Echevarría continued to work hard in attack by closing players in possession.

With the match approaching the final stretch, Scarborough defended as a unit and the back line of Mike Waterfield, James Urquhart McMillan, Alexander Cunningham and Marco Masucci shone.

Scarborough saw out the final moments to win the match 4-2, sealing the title in the process.

Scarborough 2nds came out on the wrong end of the scoreline at home to York 8ths in a 3-2 defeat.

The 2nds dominated the opening exchanges with numerous attempts on goal from Aaron Dyson, James Stacey and Issac Barker, but York went 1-0 up through a precise chip into the top corner.

Man of the match Freddie Bradley provided great link up play in midfield with Jacob Thiago Warters, Max Mudd, Joe William and George Bell.

York drew level before half-time as Rob Wilcockson struck a sweet strike into the bottom-left corner from the resulting short corner to level the score at 1-1.

The second half was end-to-end with frequent chances for both sides.

York regained the lead by adding two quickfire goals to give them a 3-1 cushion midway through the second half.

The second came from after a midfielder ran clear of the defence and their striker slotted the ball under Benjamin Colling’s body.

The third was through a well-worked short corner.

Scarborough pushed hard to find a way back into it and were rewarded for their efforts through a short corner, which was finished well by Wilcockson to make it 3-2.

The hosts raised their game in search of an equaliser, but were unable to break down York, who held out for a 3-2 victory.

Scarborough Ladies 1sts took on Leeds Adel 3rds.

Scarborough are closing in on the title in Division Four, but found themselves 1-0 down inside 30 seconds.

They worked tirelessly until a short corner was awarded and Lizzie Houghton got the equaliser for Scarborough.

Scarborough’s second came before half-time when Kelly Brown received a strong ball in from the baseline and found the net.

The defenders had to absorb pressure in the second half, reflected in the score, as Scarborough once more found the Leeds Adel goal.

Alexandra Bester crossed to Amelia Holdsworth, who calmly finished with a beautiful reverse-stick dink.

Scarborough Ladies need one more point from four remaining matches to secure the league title and hope to secure that at Bradford this week.