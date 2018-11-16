Scarborough College girls qualify for North of England finals

Scarborough College’s girls hockey team have secured a place in the North of England finals of the England Hockey National Schools Competition following their success within the county and North East round of the competition over the past few weeks.

The first team initially qualified through the first county round tournament as first place finishers, which was played at Queen Margaret’s School, Escrick in October.

Having won the county round, it meant qualification into the North East competition, which was played at Leeds University Sport Park.

It was a sublime performance by the team as a whole with goals from Hannah Marley, Rosa Noelkenhoener and Martha Fischer at the North East tournament day.

This was accompanied by a solid defensive performance led by Pippa Scabell and remarkable saves by goalkeeper Maddy Hill, meaning the girls remained undefeated in the England Schools Competition and claimed their place in the North of England finals.

A college spokesman said: “We wish them all the best of luck as they head back to Leeds for the North of England round later in November, as they look to mirror the success of the Under-11s, who reached the same stage of competition last year and were crowned North of England champions.

“Good luck to the college’s Under-13s girls hockey team too, who have followed a similar path of qualification and will be playing their respective North East Final of the England Hockey National Schools Competition at Barnard Castle later in November.”