Scarborough Cycling Festival takes place at Oliver's Mount

The ninth annual Scarborough Cycling Festival took place at Oliver’s Mount last weekend.

Riders participated in Yorkshire Cyclocross Association CX races on Saturday and closed circuit road racing on Sunday.

Finishing a tight race. PIC: Richard Ponter

Cyclocross typically incorporates laps of pavement, trails, grass, hills and obstacles which require riders to quickly dismount and carry their bike in places.

The cyclocross events, ranging from under 8’s to the veteran 60’s, were open to all providing they had a bike with brakes, off-road tyres and a helmet.

British Cycling held the UK National Youth Circuit Championship on Sunday with 400 of the best young riders in the country taking part in races around the motor racing circuit.

A junior powering along the track. PIC: Richard Ponter

Boys and girls races were held in under 12, under 14 and under 16 categories as well as the National Junior Women’s Series Road Race.

Yorkshire rider Abi Smith, 16, from Oswaldkirk, riding for Sheffield-based team RDFA, won the Nation Junior Women’s event.

Also on Sunday, organisers hosted a hill climb event, open to all, which was won by 17-year-old Angus Hawkins who completed it in a time of 2 mins 25 secs.