Scarborough darts ace Usher’s joy at making last eight at BDO World Masters

Scarborough’s Graham Usher had an astonishing run at the BDO World Masters last weekend.

Usher, 46, won three games on Wednesday to qualify for the TV stages of the tournament, including a 3-1 victory over current BDO world number one Wesley Harms.

He then played Norwegian international Stig Jarle Knudsen in the last 32, dropping only one leg on his TV debut sealing a 3-0 win.

Simon Stainton, 16th seed, was the next opponent and Usher swept him aside 3-1.

He was eventually beaten by ninth seed Mario Vandenbogaerde, losing 4-2 in a tight affair.

The NHS worker has enjoyed a successful year on the BDO circuit, despite only playing eight events.

He won the Lincolnshire Open to qualify for the World Masters event and is keen to keep up his recent success.

“I’m keen to give it a proper go this year,” said Usher.

“The support the town and the people showed me in the last week has just been absolutely amazing and was totally unexpected.

“I’ll be attending PDC qualifying school this year with the ultimate aim of going full-time professional, but hopefully there’ll be a few more titles to come before that.”

Usher played over 100 times for Yorkshire, and won the 2018 Cleveland Open and shared who his inspiration is in darts.

He added: “Winning the Cleveland Open meant a lot to me.

“My dad played for Cleveland for a long time and even though he’s no longer with us, I always keep his name on my shirts.”