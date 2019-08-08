Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars shine at British Championships in Liverpool

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy are again celebrating after five of their squads were among the medals at the 2019 British Championships in Liverpool.

The Youth Girls Team were crowned 2019 British Champions, making history as the club’s first-ever medal winner in this section, while the Youth Mixed Team and Junior Mixed Teams were runners-up and came away with silver medals for their efforts.

The Primary Challenge Green Team bagged bronze medals and the Primary Challenge Pink Team finished in fourth place.

SGA’s Joe Fishburn, who was competing for Reddam, helped them to become British champions.

Delighted coach Nicola Walker said: “SGA would like to say a huge well done to to all of the teams from Scarborough who competed at the British Teamgym Championships in Liverpool.

“All gymnasts have worked incredibly hard in the run up to the competition and shown great commitment.

“The teams put on fantastic performance and achieved amazing results all round. We are so proud of each and every one of you.

“Huge congratulations.

“We would also like to say big thank you to the amazing coaches who have prepared the gymnasts for the event.

“Also, thank you to the parents and supporters for their ongoing commitment and support.

“Everybody at the club is so proud of all the hard work and dedication that was put in from the gymnasts and coaching team to achieve these amazing results.”

Coach Walker was also quick to praise the club’s Youth Girls Team on making history.

“We would like to say a special well done for the new youth women’s British champions, our first-ever youth women medal and it was gold,” she added.

“The girls had a solid competition and achieved an impressive floor score which was the highest score of the youth section.

“This is a massive achievement for the club in such a competitive section.

“The hard work has definitely paid off. Huge congratulations girls.

“After looking at the scores from the British Teamgym Championships we have found that out of the whole championships (primary, youth, juniors and senior) the green team scored the highest floor execution, which is a huge achievement for the young team.

“The score came in at 8.15. Well done girls.”