Scarborough Gymnastics Academy trio handed GB call ups

Three of Scarborough Gymnastics Academy members have been selected for the GB Squad to train in the final phase of the TeamGym Zonal Squad programme in the run-up to the European Championships.

Damien Walker and Joseph Fishburn have been selected for the junior men's team along with teammate Megan Coates, who has been chosen for the senior women's team.

This means they are one step closer to representing GB at the European Championships in Portugal later this year.

The standard was incredibly high at the selection event so the gymnasts have done exceptionally well to make it through to the next stage.

Evie Lawson, Emily Hunt and Abbie Davison, who, although not selected, have improved amazingly during their time training with the Northern Zonal Squad.

A club spokesperson said: "SGA would like to say a big thank you to all the coaches for the many hours put in to help develop the gymnasts and for their advice and support, in particular Kadie Hampton and Evy Walker.

"This has had a positive impact on all the gymnasts involved. Also thankyou to the parents for their continued support and commitment."

Nikii Walker has also been selected as a coach for the mixed teams in the final phase, assisting in the development of the junior and senior teams in the run-up to European Championships.

There were special gymnast awards up for grabs at the recent Inter Zonal European Championship Selection event in Bracknell.

The awards were for top male and female in both junior and senior age groups, along with top three gymnast awards on floor, tumble and trampette.

Two SGA gymnasts were successful in the following categories:

Damien Walker was awarded the overall tumble championship title and second place on trampette along with team mate Joseph Fishburn winning the overall floor championship title in the junior section.

"What an amazing achievement for the boys, showing they are among some of the best teamgym gymnasts in the country," added the club spokesperson.

"SGA is very lucky to have such brilliant role models at the club.

"Everyone is very proud the gymnasts progress and hard work shown throughout the zonal process, many congratulations.”