Scarborough HC making waves with beach hockey sessions

As part of England Hockey’s ‘Your World Cup’ campaign, Scarborough Hockey Club are hosting Beach Hockey sessions at Scarborough South Bay to give young people and families the chance to pick up a stick and give the sport a try ahead of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London this summer.

Scarborough Hockey Club’s award-winning beach hockey sessions will run every Wednesday at 6pm, running until August 8.

The sessions are free to attend and players of all ages and abilities are encouraged to pick up a stick and have a go.

The club’s beach activities look set to be a hit with the local community once again, after scooping a prize for the best innovation at the England Hockey Awards earlier this year.

Contact @ScarboroughHC on Twitter for more information.