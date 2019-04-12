Scarborough Hockey Club wrap up league and cup double

Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1sts travelled to Wakefield to play Slazengers on their home pitch in the final of the League B Cup.

After seeing off Leeds Adel 4-2 and City of York 5-0 in the previous rounds and then finishing as champions of their league competition, Scarborough were looking to complete an historic double.

Skipper Rikki Lawrence is handed the bottle of champagne

Scarborough started off slowly in the heat in front of a vocal home crowd and soon found themselves behind as Slazengers converted their opening penalty corner.

Their day got worse when Chris Tait was sent to the sin-bin and both centre-backs James Bryant and Ryan Jacobs were lost to injuries in the first half, leading to a change of formation and game-plan.

After weathering the continuous Slazengers onslaught without conceding further, the visitors began to take control of the game, but were unable to convert a series of their own penalty corners into a goal.

Just when it looked like Scarborough would go into the interval at a deficit, they grabbed two goals in quick succession just before half-time to flip the game on its head and seize the momentum of the cup final.

Captain Rikki Lawrence grabbed the equaliser with a rebound from Anthony Allison’s saved strike.

Allison then went one better with a deflection to put the men in maroon in front at the break.

After a chance to re-group at half-time and to adjust to what they had seen from their opposition in the first period, Scarborough took complete control of the match, but without creating many chances despite their territory.

Against the run of play, Slazengers came close to levelling the contest but were denied by a sensational double save from Scarborough goalkeeper Chris Millson to the disbelief of the opposition striker who looked certain to score.

The lead remained at one goal until 13 minutes to go when Lawrence grabbed his second of the match with a fantastic flick into the roof of the goal over the despairing Slazengers’ goalkeeper.

The result was put beyond doubt three minutes later when Nicholas Thompson tapped in Laurence Webb’s pass at the back post to send the Scarborough supporters wild.

Slazengers threw everything they had at Scarborough in the closing stages without troubling man of the match Millson’s goal any further, with the game finishing 4-1 to the men from the Yorkshire coast.

After the first team’s double success on the pitch, the club will now hope to add the England Hockey Club of the Year award to their brimming trophy cabinet to top off a wonderful season for them.