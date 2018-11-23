Scarborough Ladies beaten by Leeds Uni despite Stephenson’s brace

It was a disappointing weekend for Scarborough Hockey Club, with defeats for their Ladies and Mens 2nds.

With the Mens 1sts not having a game, only the Mens 2nds and Ladies played, but both teams failed to come away with any points.

It was another loss for the Ladies 1sts, losing 5-2 away at Leeds University in Yorkshire Division Three.

They again played a tough match with some high levels of fitness being displayed by the university opposition.

The two Scarborough goals, both scored by Harriet Stephenson, were due to excellent positioning and passing by the Ladies from open play as well as from a short corner.

However, team captain Alexandra Bester said: “We are adamant we will continue proving ourselves within this league, and have not given up yet.

“The Ladies are still enjoying this challenging league and are excited for what’s to come.”

They’ll hope to bounce back away to Driffield this Saturday.

The Mens 2nds were defeated 4-1 at home to Acomb 2nds in Division Five North.

Scarborough were a match for Acomb for large periods of the match.

There was excellent link-up play between the midfield to attack.

Scarborough’s youngsters of Austen Pattison, Joseph Witty and Jack Breese all had solid performances despite the defeat.

Despite the score, there were plenty of positives to take from the match which can be developed going into their next match.

Player of the match James Mallender scored Scarborough’s only goal, his first since returning to the club, with a strike from close-range.

The Mens 2nds are away to Airedale Men’s 2nds this Saturday.

If you are interested in getting involved with the club as a player, anyone is welcome to attend training sessions held at Scarborough College, with the first session free.

Ladies (16+) train on Wednesdays at 6.15pm, followed by mens (16+) training 7.15pm and juniors (mixed 10-16 years) is held on Thursdays at 7pm.