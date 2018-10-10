Scarborough quartet set for Team GB honour

Three Scarborough gymnasts and their coach are set to jet off to Portugal to represent Great Britain at the European TeamGym Championships.

Damian Walker, 16, Joseph Fishburn, 17, Megan Coates, 19, and their coach Nicola Walker have been selected to represent Team GB at the prestigious championships.

Damian Walker and Fishburn have been selected for the junior men’s team, who compete on Thursday, while Coates was selected for the senior women’s squad, who are in action on Wednesday.

Warm-up events are planned for Tuesday, with the four flying out to Lisbon on Monday.

A delighted Nicola Walker said: “Everybody at the club is very proud of all their hard work, dedication and commitment to the sport and wishes them all lots of luck.

“We’re lucky to have such fantastic gymnasts who are amazing role models for our younger gymnasts.”

On a personal note, Nicola Walker has been picked as one of the coaches of the Great Britain TeamGym squad.

“It’s an honour to be chosen as a coach for Team GB and such an amazing opportunity to represent Great Britain,” she added.

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy would like to thank Abbey Gas and Schneider Electrics for sponsoring the gymnasts.