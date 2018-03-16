Scarborough's 18-match winning run ended

Scarborough 1sts’ 18-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday with a 4-1 loss away to Wakefield 4ths.

With availability hampering the Scarborough squad, a changed side started the game at Wakefield and dominated most of the first half, but two quick goals before half-time for the home side quickly changed momentum.

After the break a valiant Scarborough side refused to give up and midfielder Will Palmer pulled one back.

As the game drew to a close, Scarborough kept pushing but were caught twice on the break and finished with a 4-1 defeat.

Scarborough Ladies travelled a second time round to Batley Ladies and claimed the three points thanks to a fine 4-1 victory.

After an even start it was Elaine Linsley who broke the deadlock with a reverse stick push that rolled gently into the corner of the goal.

A much fiercer finish came shortly after by Harriet Stephenson, who found the net from the trickiest of angles with a reverse sweep.

Batley managed to score a gentle goal in return when defenders and goalkeeper were briefly caught off-guard.

If it had seemed a tight first half, the second half proved to be Scarborough’s, with more possession and some fine passes from defender Frances Livera cutting through midfield and finding Scarborough’s attackers.

Alexandra Bester took one of those passes, dodged a number of defenders and struck beautifully and high past the goalkeeper to advance the score to 3-1.

Scarborough were then awarded a number of short corners, but couldn’t convert.

When an attempt at goal was stopped by a Batley foot in the circle, Scarborough got a penalty flick, but Harriet Stephenson, who couldn’t convert this time, then took a great run from the halfway line only minutes later to redeem herself and net the last goal of the match for a 4-1 win.

Promotion to Division Three is now sealed, but there are still six points to be played for from their two remaining matches.

The weekend sees two away matches take place.

The 2nds face Boston Spa 4ths and Ladies take on Leeds Adel Ladies 4ths.

The 1sts were scheduled to face Mirfield, but their opponents have conceded the match.