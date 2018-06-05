Scarborough’s boxing stars ready to shine

Nine of Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club’s fighters are in action at a bumper show at Scarborough Cricket Club’s North Marine Road ground on Friday night.

Tickets have almost sold out for the dinner show, with entry costing £35 and doors opening at 7pm before the action is set to get under way at 8.30pm.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets for the show can contact John Brownlie on 07738 291809.

1. Esme Ingle v Stella Blackley (Hunslett)

2. Bobby Cappleman v Levi Whittingham (Platinum)

3. Murphy Jenkinson v Bailey Courtney (Ward-Degans)

4. Joe Cappleman v Lewis Ginifer (Fusion)

5. Riley Metcalf v Zac Sowerby (Ward-Degans)

6. Justin Rudd v Ben Adams (Barnsley Star)

7. Zeke Gledhill v Lewis Carroll (Seacroft)

8. Reece Harris-Mann (Whitby) v Jack Murphy (Bolton Hall)

9. Harry Ingle v Marcus Whitham (Platinum)

10. James Precious (Bridlington) v Jay Stavers ( Houghton & District)

11. Brendan Spivey (Brough) v Chendo Dimuna (Ward-Degans)

12. Tom Jenkinson v Chris Warrior (Whitby).

DON’T MISS: Next week’s Scarborough News for reports, pictures and reaction from Friday’s show.