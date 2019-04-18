Scarborough's George Rhodes ready for ring return

Scarborough’s George Rhodes is set to make a return to the boxing ring - over two years after his last outing.

A series of postponements and injuries have kept Rhodes out of action since his first and only professional defeat against Dan West in March 2017.

Rhodes will fight on Saturday June 29 at the York Railway Institute Sports Hall, with an opponent or details of how many rounds his bout will be yet to be confirmed.

“I’ve really missed it and just can’t wait to get back in there now,” said Rhodes.

“You take it for granted when you’re fighting regularly, so I’m really chuffed to have a date to work towards now and start preparing for.”

Rhodes doesn’t know who he’ll be fighting in June, but he insists he’s not overly fussed.

“I really don’t mind who I’m up against, it’s just going to be great to get in the ring and have a fight - it has been so long that I’m just excited to get back into it.

“I was probably a bit too relaxed before fights in the past, but I actually think there’ll be a few nerves in the changing room before this one.”

The 27-year-old is back in training at Westway ABC and has done some light sparring, but will step up his preparations in the coming weeks.

He added: “I’ve been ticking over at Westway but we’ll be stepping things up now going forward.

“I have lost 10 kilos since November through a better diet and training, so I am pleased with where I’m at weight-wise.

“I’m not targetting a certain number of fights now, I just want to get back in the ring and see how this one goes first then we’ll assess things afterwards.”

Tickets cost £40 or £50 for ringside seats, contact Rhodes on 07896 568611 for further details.

“I’m sure we’ll take a good number of people over for this fight, the venue is right next to York Train Station,” added Rhodes.