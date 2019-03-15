Scarborough's gym stars bag four golds at Northern event

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy are celebrating once again after a successful trip to the Northern Teamgym Championships in Newcastle.

The event also doubled up as a British qualifier and Scarborough’s gym stars didn’t disappoint, bagging an incredible four gold medals across a superb weekend for the club.

SGA’s Primary Challenge Girls Green team were crowned champions for 2019.

The Youth Mixed team also sealed top spot, as did the Youth Girls team and the Junior Mixed team.

The Primary Challenge Girls Pink team finished in second place overall, while the Youth Girls Micro team ended up in fourth place.

SGA coach Nicola Walker said: “Congratulations to every one of the gymnasts who took part at the Northern Teamgym Championships and British qualification event.

“Their hard work, commitment and determination has paid off.

“The club secured gold medals in four of the events, silver in the primary challenge event and just missed out on a medal in the youth micro event, coming in fourth.

“We would also like to say big thank you to the amazing coaches who have prepared the gymnasts for the event and also to the parents and supporters for their ongoing commitment and support.”