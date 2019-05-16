Scarborough's Joe Cappleman moves into semi-finals after win in Bridlington

Yorkshire champion Joe Cappleman, 13, took part in the quarter-finals of the National Schools Championships at the Bridlington Clubs for Young People against Washington boxer Bobby Pattison of District Youth ABC.

Cappleman showed no signs of nerves when introduced to a packed hall before immediately taking the fight to the undefeated Pattison.

Throughout the first two rounds Cappleman maintained a high tempo as he switched his shots successfully to the head and body of a brave opponent in order to take a commanding lead into the final round.

Coming out for the final session, the Washington boxer appeared to realise that he had it all to do in order to stop Cappleman’ s progress, but try as he might he couldn’t quite find the shots to have any great impact.

Cappleman tucked up behind a tight defence before finishing the round strongly himself with some will picked counter punching before the final bell was rung.

After a lengthy wait, Cappleman was awarded a much-deserved unanimous points decision and now progresses through to the national semi-finals at Crawley on Saturday.

Scarborough ABC middleweight boxer Shaun Horner, 19, continued his fine form at the famous St Paul’s Boxing Gym in Hull, when he faced Beverley opponent James Long of Track Fitness BC.

From the first bell Horner forced the pace behind a strong jab before releasing the more telling combinations against a very willing Long, who himself attempted to push the Scarborough man back with his own shots in a keenly-contested opener.

However, as the bout progressed, the accuracy of Horner’s blows began to take effect as he began to land frequently with some telling punches that forced the referee to intervene in the second round to give the Beverley boxer a standing eight count.

Unfortunately for the Scarborough boxer, he injured his left hand before the standing count and was unable to follow up his good work in the manner that he would of liked, but still managed to grit his teeth and battle his way to well-deserved points decision victory.