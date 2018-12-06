Scarborough set to discover its Tour de Yorkshire 2019 role

The route of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire will be announced tomorrow - with Scarborough guaranteed a start or finish.

It is one of the eight towns and cities which has been announced as being part of the route for next year's race.

The full course will be announced at a ceremony in Leeds tomorrow morning.

Scarborough has hosted a finish in each of the four years of the race to date.

The four stages for the 2019 race will start or finish in Barnsley, Bedale, Bridlington, Doncaster, Halifax, Leeds, Scarborough and Selby.

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France at the A.S.O, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and in just four years it has grown to become one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with such a great team at Welcome to Yorkshire and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show in 2019.”

The ceremony will also reveal the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire official charity, artist and the route for the sportive race.