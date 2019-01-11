Scarborough sports stars encouraged to apply for sponsorship

Rising sports stars in Scarborough are being given the opportunity to receive funding from a local leisure provider as part of its athletes mentoring scheme.

Everyone Active is urging aspiring sports stars to apply for funding and support as part of its Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme.

An online application form will be open from Monday January 21 to Friday February 22.

The scheme, which is entering its fourth year, has helped over 800 local athletes to achieve their sporting potential by offering them access to high-quality training facilities, financial support and expert advice.

All athletes are provided with free access to Everyone Active’s centres across the country, and those on the higher tiers of the programme can also receive a sponsorship grant of up to £5,000 to help towards their training and competition costs.

Athletes on the scheme are also given exclusive opportunities to join mentoring sessions led by some of Britain’s most influential sports stars including Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson CBE.

In 2018, the scheme hosted two sessions across the country which not only included talks from industry experts but Olympic and Paralympic athletes were also on hand to share their experiences with upcoming athletes.

Last year, the scheme launched its first awards ceremony to recognise athletes’ achievements throughout the year.

A total of nine awards were given to athletes across regional and national categories including the Sporting Champion of the Year.

Everyone Active operates Scarborough Sports Village and the Whitby and Pindar Leisure Centres in partnership with Scarborough Borough Council, and is encouraging local athletes to apply for the scheme.

Paul Dowling, Everyone Active’s regional director, said: “We are proud to have invested over £500,000 in helping upcoming athletes up and down the country to achieve their goals and continue in their sporting career.

“We have exciting plans for the future of the scheme and I would encourage any athletes from the Borough of Scarborough that are looking not just for funding, but also mentoring for their future sports career, to apply for Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.”

Jo Ireland, Scarborough Borough Council’s Customers, Communities and Partnerships Manager said: “We fully support Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, which is a fantastic way to help up and coming athletes work towards a rewarding career in sport and achieve their aspirations.”

Applicants should visit www.easportingchampions.com/apply-now/ and fill out the online application form.

For more information about Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme please visit www.easportingchampions.com