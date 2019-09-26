Scarborough Swimming Club youngsters wrap up promotion to Premier Division

Scarborough Swimming Club sealed promotion into the Premier Division with another powerful Ridings competition win last Saturday.

This was their first meet after the summer break and the team were keen to score crucial points.

There were some powerful performances and records broken by the Scarborough swimmers, ensuring a 145-point win.

Last season was the first time that Scarborough Swimming Cub were relegated from the Premier Division to the first division, and they have been working hard this year to secure their place back in the top league.

Fifty swimmers competed in at least one Ridings Gala this year, each contributing to the promotion.

Joseph Moment, 13, achieved a personal best time, breaking his own previous record in the boys 14 and under 50 metres backstroke.

The very strong 14 and under girls team also impressively bettered their new records set this year with records in both the 14 and under girls medley and freestyle relays.

The talented 10 and under team won the majority of their races, with only two second place finishes and some impressive performances.

Scarborough look forward to competing against strong teams including Beverley Barracudas and Thirsk White Horse next year in the Premier Division.

Coach Zoe Naylor said: “The coaches have been impressed with the strength of the team as a whole and we’re delighted with the outcome.

“It is an exciting time for the club, who now look forward to many of our swimmers competing at the Yorkshire Championships in Leeds at the end of the month.”