Scarborough table tennis star Mia set for Strasbourg event

Scarbororough’s table tennis star Mia Longman will travel to Strasbourg, France on August 22 to compete in a European Table Tennis event.

Known as the Euro-Minis, the event is for the best Under-11 and Under-12 players in Europe.

Mia qualified for the event by winning the National Under-11s Championship in Wolverhampton in June.

She will travel to France with a squad of players including the runner-up from Wolverhampton, Chui Que Wong, and wildcard entries.

They will be accompanied by England coaches including women’s team coach and ex top player Alan Cooke.

Mia will be competing against top players from across Europe in what will undoubtedly be a tough event.

She is currently training hard with Scarborough coaches Ashley Hodgson and Martin Lowe to prepare for the event.

Still only 10 years old, Mia started playing only about two years ago.

She improved rapidly, began to compete in local and regional events and reached a ranking of two in the country earlier this year.