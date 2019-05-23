Stoppage win for Westway prospect Kieran Glave

Westway ABC’s Kieran Glave put in a hugely impressive performance to seal a stoppage win on the road in Oldham against Daniel O’Reilly.

In front of a hostile home support, Glave was up against the more experienced O’Reilly in their light-welterweight contest.

The 19-year-old, who also turns out for Cayton’s cricket and football sides, had to have his wits about him in the first round as O’Reilly came to impress his home support.

A competitive opener saw both men enjoy success, with O’Reilly on the front foot looking to assert his authority on the contest.

Heading into the second round, Glave took control and started to push O’Reilly back and the home fighter received a standing count by the referee after he was rocked by a Glave straight right.

A series of punishing body-shots then saw the referee step in again to administer an eight-count, but O’Reilly saw out the round.

However, Glave wasn’t in the mood to let O’Reilly off the hook and he started strong in the third round, with the referee stepping in to stop the fight and save the home fighter from any more punishment.

Glave is out again this Friday as he travels to Hull along with Westway teammate Sam Mayers.