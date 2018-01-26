Strong man Hall set for Spa appearance

Eddie Hall, the world’s current Strongest Man, will visit Scarborough Spa later this year to talk through his journey to the prestigious title.

Nicknamed ‘The Beast’, he recently became the first Brit to win the World’s Strongest Man competition since Gary Taylor in 1993.

He defeated Iceland’s Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – best known as ‘The Mountain’ in hit TV show Game of Thrones, as well as four-time winner Brian Shaw.

The Beast will talk guests through his journey from a young rebellious child to his insane diet and training regime that includes 12,000 calories per day to maintain his 30-stone plus body and four-hour gym sessions on Sunday September 2.

Hall, who is also the current world record holder in the ‘deadlift’, recently released a documentary about his life on Netflix.

The evening will be compered by former professional rugby league player, now sports presenter, John Lebbon.

Tickets for ‘Eddie Hall: World’s Strongest Man’ are priced at £25 (plus booking fee), guests who wish to meet Hall can pick up a VIP ticket, which includes a photo and signing opportunity for £45 (plus booking fee).

Tickets will be available from the Scarborough Spa box office, by phoning 01723 821888 and via http://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk and they go on sale from 10am on Friday January 26.

To book online visit http://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/events/Eddie-Hall-Worlds-Strongest-Man-Scarborough-Spa-2018.

More info and facts are also available at http://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/shared/files/Scarborough_Spa_PR_Fact_Sheet.pdf .