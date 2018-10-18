This is how Headlands School welcomed back Bridlington's new boxing champion Emily Asquith

On Tuesday, you become European boxing champion....on Thursday, you are back at school for maths lessons.

Less than 48 hours after taking the gold medal at the Junior European Boxing Championships, Emily Asquith was back at Headlands School this morning.

Emily Asquith back at school with her mates.

She swapped her boxing kit for her school uniform, and met up with her friends after more than a week with the England team in Russia.

Staff and students formed a guard of honour at the entrance to the school to welcome Emily back.

Her school mates had been allowed to take a break from lessons to watch the final - and Emily took her medal and trophy into school to show her teachers.

She won the title after comprehensively beating Poland's Martyna Jancelewicz.

Emily with her medal and trophy