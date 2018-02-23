Tigers roar in Birmingham

The East Coast Tigers cheerleaders returned from their trip to the Regionals in Birmingham with first and fifth place finishes for their two teams.

Head coach Jess Mortimer was delighted with her team’s efforts.

She said: “I am so proud of the girls for the performance they put out at the competition. All off their hard work and time spent in the gym practicing has really paid off.

To take first place at their first competition of the season is a big confidence-booster and has hopefully set us up for a very successful season. Next stop is Nationals in March.”