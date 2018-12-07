Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Scarborough to stage the Saturday finish

Scarborough will host another nail-biting finish when the Tour de Yorkshire returns to the town next year.

A stage of every race since the event started in 2015 has been held in Scarborough, and next year will see the third stage finishing on the seafront.

The route has been officially revealed this morning and the cyclists will be arriving on the Yorkshire Coast on Saturday, May 4.

Day three will take the riders from Bridlington to Scarborough.

The second stage of the women's race will take place on the same day and following the same 132km route.