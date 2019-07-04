Trophy time for Scarborough Netball League stars

There was a massive turn-out at the Scarborough Netball League presentation evening, with all the teams eagerly awaiting to see who had won what awards.

The committee worked extremely hard to organise the event and to make sure the league runs smoothly throughout the year, which they were thanked for on the evening, which was held at Roscoe’s Bar.

It was very close at the top of Division One with the winners announced as Body Sculpt Angels and the runners-up SNC Marlins.

Pashby ICC were winners of Division Two, while the runners-up were Castle.

Winners of Division Three this year were Tigers and runners-up Sniper Peaches.

The Division Three tournament winners were SNC S6F Sharks and runners-up were S6F.

Castle won the Division Two tournament and SNC Piranhas were runners-up.

Division One tournament winners were SNC Marlins, just edging out Body Sculpt Angels.

Knockout Tournament victors were SNC Marlins, with SNC Barracudas the runners-up.

SNC Marlins also won the Handicap Tournament, just edging out Body Sculpt Angels.

This year’s players of the season were Hannah Seeley from Northstead Novas for Division One, Charlotte Godrey from Wheatcroft for Division Two and Alex Bell for Division Three from Rumours.

Most Sporting Team of the Year, voted by the rest of the teams, were Northstead Novas in Division One, Wheatcroft Aces for Division Two and Rumours for Division Three.

All of the umpires for the league are volunteers and the matches would not run without them, so they were thanked for their continued hard work.

Umpire of the year for Division One was Charlotte Sixthsmith, Division Two’s best umpire was Liz Messruther and Jo Smith took away the honours in Division Three.

The league voted Hayley Watson as winner of the Contribution to Netball award for all her hard work within the league and with the adult training each week.

Scarborough Netball League is always looking to welcome new teams into the league.

If you would like any more information or are interested in entering a team next season please contact league chairperson Lisa Nock on 07799 116 364 or contact the league on Twitter via @ScarbNetball.