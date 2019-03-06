VIDEO & REPORT: Scarborough boxer Matthew Tinker falls at semi-finals of New York Golden Gloves

Scarborough boxer Matthew Tinker missed out on another appearance in the final of the New York Golden Gloves boxing competition as he was edged out in a hard-fought semi-final against Uzbekistan’s Zuhriddin Mahkamov.

Tinker, who moved to New York a couple of years ago, lost in the final of the 2018 Golden Gloves competition, but was hopeful of going one better this time around.

However, he fell at the semi-final stages against the impressive Uzbek national champion and Olympian.

The first round was a cagy affair with both boxers looking to catch their opponent on the counter, Tinker utilising his southpaw stance with Mahkamov on the front foot and landing a couple of stinging overhand rights.

Mahkamov enjoyed the better of the second round, landing several thudding right hands, although Tinker continued to work hard from his southpaw stance and enjoyed some joy of his own in a back-and-forth contest.

Both men landed thudding straight shots in an all-action third and final round, with Mahkamov having his hand raised on a unanimous decision after a pulsating contest.

Tinker said: “It was a good fight, a lot of people were saying I won but it was too close to call.

“The guy I boxed was on the Uzbek Olympic team and was decent, but it was a close decision, I’m gutted to lose it.”

Tinker has a busy period coming up though, adding: “I have a fight for New York against a team made up from Boston, Philadelphia and Jersey City on March 15 at the iconic Madison Square Garden, which I’m really looking forward to.”