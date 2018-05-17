Westway heavyweight Corrigan wins on debut

Westway ABC’s Louie Corrigan grabbed victory in his debut when he took on Doncaster’s Macauley Ivan in Hull last week.

Corrigan, 18, was taking on another debutant in Ivan, who tried to apply the early pressure on the Westway man.

Ivan landed a couple of telling blows on Corrigan, but the Westway man responded, much to the delight of the crowd.

Corrigan’s superior head movement and boxing skills saw him take over the contest in the latter stages, handing him a close but warranted unanimous points decision victory.

Also in action in a barnsormer of a bout was Kieran Glave, 18, who was taking on Josh Hargreaves of the Purge ABC in Batley.

Glave was taking a huge step up and was also giving away five years of experience against Hargreaves, who used that to his advantage in a thrilling fight that was named as the Senior Fight of the Night.

Hargreaves claimed a very closely-contested split points decision win.