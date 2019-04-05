Westway man Glave gets revenge with win over Whitby's Stewart

Westway’s Kieran Glave sealed revenge against Whitby ABC’s George Stewart at his opponent’s home show at Whitby Pavilion on Saturday.

Having lost to the Whitby man a few months ago, light-welterweight Glave was keen to seal victory at the second time of asking.

In a fight comprising of four two-minute rounds, Glave controlled proceedings behind his jab, before his superior fitness guided him to the victory in the latter rounds of the contest.

Stewart came out swinging as he looked to impress in front of his home crowd and pick up another win over Glave.

The Cayton Cricket Club man wasn’t fazed by the Whitby man’s onslaught though and controlled the distance well.

Glave enjoyed a dominant third round, and despite a late rally from Stewart, sealed a majority points win.

Also representing Westway ABC on the card were Charlie Hancock, Sam Mayers and Louis Corrigan.

Heavyweight Louis Corrigan gave away age and experience against Bradford’s Aqib Manar.

Despite putting in a decent performance, Corrigan couldn’t find a way to negate Manar’s superior ringcraft and experience on the way to a unanimous points decision defeat.

Middleweight Sam Mayers was in action against Kevin Wilson of Swalwell ABC.

An under-par Mayers couldn’t get going in the contest and appeared flat-footed from the start.

After a slow start, Mayers rallied late in the contest, but the damage was already done and Wilson was awarded a split decision win.

Sixteen-year-old welterweight Charlie Hancock was making his debut against Muhammad Ali of Bradford.

Hancock’s nerves got the better of him early on in the contest, but the Pickering youngster improved throughout the bout, showing significant signs of promise.

Coach George Rhodes said: “Charlie was nervous and started slowly, but he’ll improve going forward.”