Westway prospect Glave continues fine form with Hamzins win on City of Hull show

Westway ABC’s 19-year-old prospect Kieran Glave continued his impressive run of form with a victory against Georgs Hamzins of City of Hull.

Glave stepped up to welterweight for the contest, giving away size advantage to the home fighter, but his smarter work behind the jab, footwork and overall workrate saw him to a unanimous points decision victory.

His coach George Rhodes Sr was left impressed by the performance.

He said: “Kieran boxed well and continues to improve.

“He’s fought 13 times now and won eight of those fights, and three of his defeats were really dubious.”

Also in action was Westway ABC’s 28-year-old middleweight Sam Mayers, who took on Shaun Pridemore of City of Hull.

Mayers’ extra power told as he applied the pressure on Pridemore at the end of the first round, resulting in the referee issuing a standing count.

The Westway man then caught Pridemore again in the second as his dominance continued, again with the referee forced to step in and issue a count.

A closer third round followed, with Mayers taking a split points decision win.

Romanian Constantin Costache was making his Westway ABC debut as he met Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele was a tall and slick opponent and although Costache won the first round, the home fighter battled back to seal a unanimous points decision win.

“Sam and Constantin boxed well and were in good fights, which had the crowd up on their feet,” said coach Rhodes.