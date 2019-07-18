Wheatcroft’s netball stars secure county success

Wheatcroft School’s netballers are celebrating after sealing success at the North Yorkshire County Games last week.

The Scarborough school’s netballers made it through to the event, which was held at Queen Margaret’s School in York, after going the full season unbeaten against the schools in the area.

The Year 5/6 netball team, their families and coach Mrs Hillion travelled to Queen Margaret’s School to represent Scarborough in the North Yorkshire Games competition.

On a boiling hot day, the team played some flowing, fast netball, winning six games, drawing one and losing just one match.

At the end of the tournament, the team were announced as overall winners of the tournament.

The team, Libby, Saskia, Izzy, Ebony, Kelsie-Mae, George and Ben, all impressed throughout the competition.

Wheatcroft’s head teacher Jenny Hartley was full of praise for the team and believes they fully deserve their success.

She said: “Huge congratulations to the whole team for their achievements.

“We’re all so proud of them and they deserve this success after their efforts throughout the year.

“They’re a hugely dedicated bunch and have worked incredibly hard this year leading up to this success.

“We emphasise character and resilience a lot at Wheatcroft and this team have both in abundance.

“Although Mrs Hillion has been coaching the team this half term, a big thank you to Mrs Smith who has worked with the team since September.

“We’re very blessed to have them coaching our teams and this team and their success is a credit to them and their efforts too.

“Also, a huge thanks to the families who transported the children and supported so well.”