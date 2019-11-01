Yorkshire CCC chief Mark Arthur excited by extra cricket for Scarborough in 2020

Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive Mark Arthur is thrilled they’ve been able to pencil in two extra days of cricket at Scarborough’s North Marine Road ground in 2020.

As a result of the inaugural The Hundred competition, two Royal London One Day Cup matches will be played on the coast, much to the delight of Arthur.

“Scarborough used to enjoy two County Championship matches and two one-day games until a couple of years ago when the schedule changed and we were no longer able to accommodate them with the two 50-over matches,” said Arthur.

“But with The Hundred coming in at Emerald Headingley now it gives us the opportunity of putting two more 50-over games back to Scarborough, which will be a great boost for both the club and the town.”

Arthur believes the two white-ball games being shifted back to the coast will be played during the school holidays, which could see bumper crowds at North Marine Road.

He added: “We know traditionally the Scarborough Cricket Festival is at the end of August and we’ll probably have another County Championship match at Scarborough in June, but these two 50-over games will come in the school holidays, probably in mid-to-late July, although we won’t know the fixture schedule until the middle of November.

“But that should give Scarborough the opportunity to attract two really good crowds during the holidays. The pitch is always absolutely first-class and with the fast outfield, it’s usually a high-scoring match at Scarborough.

“From a spectator’s point of view you’re so close to the action, you’re right on top of it and feel like you’re part of the action and can hear what the players are saying – good and bad.

“There’s a real connection between the players and the spectators and the players love playing there too.”

Arthur is excited by the prospect of extra cricket being added to the 2020 calendar.

“There’s going to be more cricket available in the Yorkshire area and that can only be good,” he added.

“Nobody quite knows how The Hundred is going to play out but I think it will be a huge success and we’re expecting to have sell-out crowds at Emerald Headingley for all four days.

“Cricket has really captured the hearts and minds of so many new people.”

“That is as a result of the World Cup victory in 2019 and in our case a spectacular finish to arguably one of the greatest Test matches ever.

“Ben Stokes has the connection there and he’s been chosen from the Test players to represent the region and it’s a really exciting time for cricket.”