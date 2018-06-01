The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k sold out in under three hours after online entries opened this morning.

The annual event, being held on Sunday October 21 this year, increased entry numbers to 2,500 for the 10k run which takes runners from the starting line at Scarborough Spa, round to the Open Air Theatre, on to the Sea Life Centre car park and then back round again.

For anyone who missed out on the event, there is a waiting list for reserves, visit the Facebook page for the event here for more details https://www.facebook.com/groups/yorkshirecoast10k/