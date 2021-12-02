Ethan Marquis races to RAW Rock Oil Enduro Championship title win in debut season
Scarborough enduro star Ethan Marquis is looking to step up a gear after a superb debut season, which saw him win the RAW Rock Oil Enduro Championship.
The teenager claimed victory in the novice class in his first campaign as an adult racer after a consistently good season.
But the former Scalby School student is now on the look-out for more backing from local businesses as he eyes an even better 2022.
Marquis has already been helped out though by Unison Ltd, where he currently works as a mechanical apprentice.
Unison work with a number of companies in the automotive industry, so helping Ethan was a natural move.
The season consists of eight rounds, one of which was at Harwood Dale this year, and he has achieved five wins, two second places and a fourth.
Marquis, who ride for Mototech, said: “I won the last round at Reevesby in Lincolnshire to win the title.
“I’ve been into motorbikes for five years, I got into it from my stepdad taking part in it.
“The next step is up to the clubman level, I want to take it as far as I can go and have some fun while doing it.”
Proud mum Sue Peckitt added: “Ethan does all of his bike maintenance to ensure that his bike is race ready and also carries out repairs as needed.
“We have estimated that Ethan has to spend approximately £1,000 per season on entry fees and consumables such as oil, petrol, tyres, air filters, grips etc.
“This excludes his riding kit and protective wear and bike parts required for repairs, the last repair cost around £250. He is currently riding a KTM 250.
“Therefore we are looking for any sponsorship that we can attract, no matter the amount.”