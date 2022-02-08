Scarborough's Elliot Woodall sparkled at his home trial in Harwood Dale Photo by John Watson

Chilton`s good form continued, losing just six marks over a tough three-lap, twelve-section course with Skelton`s Tom Affleck in second place, writes John Watson.

Scarborough' s Elliott Woodall was in a confident mood and took the Intermediate win from Scunthorpe's Davy Ledgerwood. Woodall's clean ride on the sixth earned him victory and was only matched by the experienced Gary Pears.

Scores were close in Clubman A class and Scarborough`s Daniel Wilkinson edged the win from Castleside rider, Philip Baxter aboard the much older, but beautifully prepped SWM by one mark.

Whitby's Andy Chilton claimed another win Photo by John Watson

Helmsley's Richard Hildrick never lost a mark to win Clubman B class with only a handful of marks separating the top six riders,

Runner-up Chris Laws, from Scorton would kick himself for the one dropped on the very first, while Paul Nelson, Glaisdale, lost ground on the tenth section.

With a growing number of young riders starting out, Phil Rank did a tremendous job running the conducted course with help and encouragement given to all the youngsters and Edward Wainwright came out a clear winner from Tommy Riley.

Results

Expert: Andy Chilton (Birkett m/s Scorpa) 6, Tom Affleck (MRS Moto2 Sherco) 38, Elliot Laws (Camio Motors Vertigo) 54.

Intermediate: Elliot Woodall (Michael Brown Racing Gas Gas) 29, Davy Ledgerwood (Gas Gas 33, Lewis Fairbank (Gas Gas) 49.

Clubman A: Daniel Wilkinson (Beta) 10, Philip Baxter (SWM) 11, David Coulson (Beta) 14.

Clubman B: Richard Hildrick (Beta) 0, Chris Laws (Vertigo) 1, Richard Baxter (Beta) 3.

Twinshock: Duncan McDonald (REH Triumph Cub) 8, John Byers (Audit CNC Montesa) 10, Bryan Bayes (BSA Bantam) 12.

Adult White: Nicola Daxon (TRS) 0, John Pattinson (Tenaci Wong) 0, Paul Harrison (Beta) 0, Michael Minns (Sherco) 0.

Youth A: Harry Blackwell (Graham Charlton Beta) 106.

Youth B: Mason Vasey (Gas Gas) 31, Matilda Arbon (Sherco) 42.

Youth D: Frankie Carter (Oset) 9, Rowan Harland (Beta) 16, Tobias Arbon (Oset) 17.

Youth Novice: Samuel Laycock (?) 44, Reuben Norris (?) 59, Tristan Mallinson (Lockwood Fab) 60.